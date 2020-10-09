WT vs. Abilene Christian game cancelled

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Abilene Christian University has cancelled its game against West Texas A&M University.

The game was scheduled for Oct. 17.

ACU said if the game cannot be rescheduled, ACU will look for another opponent to fill a later date.

“We regret for our fans that we have to reschedule the game, but this was not unexpected. We knew we might have a few challenges when we decided to play this fall,” said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president. “With some of our student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, we know it’s in everyone’s best interest. This shows our testing protocols are working as they should.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: