WT vs. Abilene Christian game cancelled

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Abilene Christian University has cancelled its game against West Texas A&M University.
The game was scheduled for Oct. 17.
ACU said if the game cannot be rescheduled, ACU will look for another opponent to fill a later date.
“We regret for our fans that we have to reschedule the game, but this was not unexpected. We knew we might have a few challenges when we decided to play this fall,” said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president. “With some of our student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, we know it’s in everyone’s best interest. This shows our testing protocols are working as they should.”
