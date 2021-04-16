WT Set to Host Spring Game on Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M is hosting its annual Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 17, at 6 P.M. at Buffalo Stadium.

Admission to the Spring Game is free to all fans, students, and alumni. The gates will open at 5 p.m.

The Saturday game will mark the first spring game at Buffalo Stadium after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two teams were selected by Director of Sports Medicine Luke Kasper and Assistant Athletic Performance Coach, Ben Kozak.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks except when eating and drinking.