WT Men’s Basketball back in action for first time since December

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WT Buffs finally got to see the basketball court, for the first time since Dec. 16 on Tuesday.

The Buffs have had a turbulent start to their 2020-2021 season thanks to COVID-19. Four of their first five games have been postponed, and the game they did play on Dec. 16 against Texas A&M Commerce was only put in do to the other games being postponed.

So, getting back on the court for the Buffs was huge. They also own the Nation’s longest home win streak at 43 games and after their match up with Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday it has been extended to 44 games.

Qua Grant and Jon’il Fugett for WT combined for 36 points in their route of Oklahoma Baptist. Qua Grant even put up a triple double in the 94-79 win. Grant went for 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

WT will be in action again on Dec. 8 against the #21 ranked Dallas Baptist Patriots, where WT will have the opportunity to further add on to their Home streak record. That game will be held on Friday at 6 p.m.