WT Football third in Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll

MCKINNEY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lone Star Conference Media day was held on Monday, July 26, at McKinney ISD Stadium. The event not only featured all 8 schools head football coaches, but also revealed the preseason poll for the conference.

The West Texas A&M University football team in the preseason poll was voted into third place after a shortened, 3-3 2020 season.