WT Football third in Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MCKINNEY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lone Star Conference Media day was held on Monday, July 26, at McKinney ISD Stadium. The event not only featured all 8 schools head football coaches, but also revealed the preseason poll for the conference.

The West Texas A&M University football team in the preseason poll was voted into third place after a shortened, 3-3 2020 season.

RankTeam1stTotal
1.Texas A&M-Commerce15175
2.Angelo State2152
3.West Texas A&M1125
T4.UT Permian Basin5112
T4.Midwestern State112
6.Eastern New Mexico60
7.Texas A&M-Kingsville59
8,Western New Mexico33

