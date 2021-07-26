WT Football third in Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll

MCKINNEY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lone Star Conference Media day was held on Monday, July 26, at McKinney ISD Stadium. The event not only featured all 8 schools head football coaches, but also revealed the preseason poll for the conference.
The West Texas A&M University football team in the preseason poll was voted into third place after a shortened, 3-3 2020 season.
|Rank
|Team
|1st
|Total
|1.
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|15
|175
|2.
|Angelo State
|2
|152
|3.
|West Texas A&M
|1
|125
|T4.
|UT Permian Basin
|5
|112
|T4.
|Midwestern State
|112
|6.
|Eastern New Mexico
|60
|7.
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|59
|8,
|Western New Mexico
|33