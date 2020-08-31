WT football team tackling racial inequality

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The year 2020 has been a turbulent one. One of the biggest issues being addressed in America right now is racial inequality, and the West Texas A&M University football team seems to be facing it head-on.

The WT Buff’s, like many college teams across the nation, have had their fair share of struggles due to COVID-19, and seem to have a plan in place for overcoming it. WT Head Coach Hunter Hughes released a fall football schedule recently despite the Lone Star Conference, in which WT is in, opting to push football until the spring.

There was another prevalent matter Coach Hughes and the Buffs felt they had to overcome. On Friday, Aug. 28, Coach Hughes met with his team for practice, but it was not traditional. In fact, no one even took the field.

The team instead came together and discussed racial inequality. Coach Hughes releasing the following tweets:

Biggest change starts with a small group and has to continue to build. Today is the beginning of @WTAMUFootball being leaders in the community to end social injustice and racism #WAO #RollDamnBuffs #myplayersmatter #BLM — Hunter Hughes (@Coach_HunterH) August 28, 2020

The meeting seems to have caused the team to come together for the better. Coach Hughes commented on his team saying, “We’re a family, and you know families sometimes you get heated, and sometimes you cry, but then you love each other when it’s all over.”

Hughes also added that the meeting opened up a lot of eyes for guys that do not know that much about one another. He said it was important, and that their football family grew stronger because of it.

