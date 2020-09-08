WT Football announces games against Angelo State, Colorado Mesa

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M head football coach Hunter Hughes announced the addition of three games to the 2020 football schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buffs will play a home game against fellow Lone Star Conference member Angelo State followed by a home game against Colorado Mesa.

WT makes the trip to San Angelo on Sept. 26 with the Rams making their second trip to Buffalo Stadium on Oct. 24. This marks the first time the two schools will play twice in the same season since the series began in 1983.

WT and CMU will face off for the first time in more than a decade on Nov. 21 at Buffalo Stadium. The Buffs are 2-0 all-time against the Mavericks including a 44-14 victory on Aug. 31, 2006 in Canyon where Dalton Bell threw for 290 yards and Charly Martin hauled in two touchdown passes.

With the addition of three games, WT currently has seven games on its 2020 schedule including previously announced games with Oklahoma Panhandle State, Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, and North American.

