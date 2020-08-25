WT athletic director talks everything falls sports

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last Friday, West Texas A&M University released a fall football schedule despite the Lone Star Conference deciding to play football in the Spring.

West Texas A&M’s Athletic Director, Michael McBroom, spoke with MyHighPlains.com’s Zach Martin about everything involving the decision.

You can watch more on WTAMU’s plan for Fall sports in the video above.

One interesting note is the amount of COVID-19 testing. McBroom said athletes will have mandatory testing weekly. He said coaches and staff will not have the same testing, but the tests will be available for them if needed.

Any players that show any symptoms of COVID-19 are tested immediately. McBroom also said they will be doing surveillance testing in the season as well, meaning they will be doing a random sample of student-athletes to test for COVID-19.

McBroom said WT is fortunate due to the fact that they are apart of the Texas A&M University System because Chancellor John Sharp has secured tests for all system members, meaning that tests are readily available on campus. McBroom said the Campus will have more than 1,000 tests available every month, and that cost of testing will be around $50,000 to $75,000.

If a player does test positive for COVID-19, there is a plan in place. McBroom said they will follow CDC guidelines. Players will be quarantined, and symptoms will be monitored until the proper time has passed to begin normal operations. McBroom said if players do test positive and did show symptoms, they will go through a cardiac screening before playing, as a side effect of COVID-19 seems to cause heart issues for some.

Teams that WT will play also have to be tested before they play. Teams will go off more than just an honor system as well. There will be reporting forms that have to be turned in to certify that the athletes on the field have tested negative.

McBroom also discussed the Lone Star Conference and specifically if the LSC is upset that WT went against the rest of the conference in deciding to play a fall schedule instead of in the spring.

“No, I wouldn’t say they are upset. You know, this has been a time where we all have different challenges. I don’t look at this any different…we’ve decided that playing football in the spring is not in our best interest. In some ways, It kinda helps the LSC with filling out a schedule … – a five-game schedule for the other schools, because we’re not involved in it, ” said McBroom.

WT is also the largest athletic program in the LSC, according to McBroom. He said they have 550 athletes among their 16 teams. McBroom said that running every sport across a 90 day period in the spring is a different thing compared to their peers in the LSC.

McBroom also added that the fall schedule was not a revenue decision for them, as they are not a D1 School.

“We’re different than Division 1. This is not a revenue decision for us. The revenue off of you know, football games, does not move the dial, so to speak, for us, ” said McBroom. He added the decision was more for the student-athletes desire to play.

WT’s Head Football Coach, Hunter Hughes said, “Our players have worked extremely hard to adjust to the ‘new way’ of playing, and have adjusted to the masks, symptom checks required, and protocols set in place to play this fall. I am extremely proud of how these young men have handled themselves as they go about their everyday life in a unique time. They deserve this opportunity and the strong leadership provided from West Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M University System have made it possible.”

As far as game days go, it will be a fairly normal game day experience at WT, according to McBroom. He said they are working on having fans there at 50% capacity. There will be cameras, a video board, a band, music, cheerleaders, and the games will be live-streamed. He also added they are working on a tailgate plan.

It would seem a lot of communication went on between WT and their opponents before coming up with a schedule for fall 2020. McBroom said Hughes discussed every day, multiple times a day, what school might be open to playing.

The first game on the schedule for WT is against Oklahoma Panhandle State on Sept. 19 , although the game almost did not happen. OPSU’s Head Coach, Bob Majeski, said they were initially gonna play Judson University out of Illinois, but when plans fell through due to too many games being scheduled in accordance with rules from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, Judson was unable to play OPSU. So, due to previous talks between Majeski and Hughes, the game was able to get done.

Another opponent for WT is one McBroom said was a “no brainer,” as far as playing. Abilene Christian used to be in the LSC before going D1 and had a rivalry with West Texas A&M. WT will play ACU in Abilene on Oct. 17.

WT is also spicing it up a little bit with a Halloween game against North American, who is entering into the football world for the first time in the program’s history. McBroom said the plan right now is to make the match up a night game and to have a Halloween theme wrapped up with it.

As is stands right now, WT is only scheduled to play four games, but they are working on possibly adding a fifth. McBroom said the fifth game would be a home game and that he has 20 options on his desk as to who that fifth opponent might be. He also added it has a 25% chance of being another LSC opponent.

According to McBroom, a majority of the LSC will be playing in the spring, but he also added there have been others that have “trepidation” about playing in the spring.

It should be noted, the LSC has a 50% rule. The rule basically states that if teams only play half of their season, their athletes will not lose a year of eligibility. The rule applies for all of the academic year’s sports, and while WT football will play in the fall, and not the spring, WT’s volleyball and soccer teams will compete in the spring on a reduced schedule to meet those guidelines.

McBroom also added the basketball season is scheduled to begin just after Jan. 1 and will probably have a condensed schedule. However, McBroom was hopeful of a National Championship tournament playing out.

