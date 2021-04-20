Wrestlers from the High Plains Gear up for State Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas UIL State wrestling meet is being held this week, and there are still a number of area athletes eyeing a title.

Leading the way, the Randall Raider boys advanced ten wrestlers to the Championship meet after claiming the Regional meet.

Another impressive team coming off a regional title and just down the road from Randall, is the Caprock Lady Longhorns. The Lady Longhorns advanced 3 and have an alternate heading to the meet as well.

Then there is the Amarillo High Lady Sandies who had their Senior, Faith Anderson advance to the state meet after she won gold in the 148 pound division at Regionals and claimed the Region I-5A Most Outstanding Wrestler award.

In total there are 38 wrestlers from the High Plains competing at the State Tournament and they will give it their all at the state meet on Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.