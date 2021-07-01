Who will coach Amarillo’s new hockey team?

This event will be livestreamed at 11 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On March 5, the Amarillo Bulls organization announced its relocation to Iowa for the 2021-22 season. Two months after the announcement, the Kansas City Scouts announced a relocation to Amarillo, replacing the Bulls with the new and incoming Amarillo Wranglers.

However, who will run the new team?

Set for 11 a.m. on July 1 at the Amarillo Ice Ranch, the Wranglers Hockey Club is expected to announce their new Head Coach and General Manager.

Amarillo Ice Sports, LLC is already locally owned and operated by the Amarillo Hockey Association (AHAI), President Chris Wright, Roger Wright, and Amarillo hockey alumni Eric Andersen and Austin Sutter, according to the NAHL.

The search for a Head Coach was described by the NAHL as a national search; neither the Head Coach or Manager positions, nor the team logo and colors have been revealed.

The NAHL said the new Wranglers will be a part of the NAHL’s South Division during the upcoming 2021-22 season. The division will be composed of eight teams competing in the NAHL during the 2021-22 season:

Amarillo Wranglers (Amarillo, TX),

Odessa Jackalopes (Odessa, TX),

Wichita Falls Warriors (Wichita Falls, TX),

Lone Star Brahmas (North Richland Hills, TX),

New Mexico Ice Wolves (Albuquerque, NM),

Corpus Christi Ice Rays (Corpus Christi, TX),

El Paso Rhinos (El Paso, TX)

Shreveport Mudbugs (Shreveport, LA)

Season tickets are expected to be on sale in the near future.