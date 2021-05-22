LOCKNEY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas High Comanches were crowned Regional Quarterfinal champions on Saturday, after sweeping the Wellington Skyrockets in game 2, 5-4.
The Comanches will now advance to the Regional Semifinals where they will see the Anson Tigers who are 18-6-1 on the year. The time and location of that semifinal matchup has yet to be announced.
Watch highlights from Game 2 of the Regional Quarterfinal game between Wellington and West Texas High at the top of this story.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- West Texas High Comanches Take Regional Quarterfinal
- Lady Buffs Take South Central Regional Championship
- Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosts Raptor Run and Dino Fun event
- Some UT-Austin grads plan walk out at commencement during ‘Eyes of Texas’
- Dalhart Chamber of Commerce hosts first Thunder over Dalhart Airshow