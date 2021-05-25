STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas High Comanches baseball team has been on a mission in the playoffs and their next challenge comes in the Regional Semifinals against Anson.
WT High will play game one of this Regional Semifinal series against Anson on Friday at 5 p.m. in Littlefield, game two will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Littlefield, with the ‘if necessary’ game three following thirty minutes later.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Lawmakers say Congress needs to guarantee clean and safe drinking water
- Bushland Falcon Baseball Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent
- West Texas High Baseball Turns Attention Toward Regional Semifinals
- 10,000 workers from maquiladoras south of the border to get COVID-19 vaccine in California
- Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury: report