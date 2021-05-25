West Texas High Baseball Turns Attention Toward Regional Semifinals

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas High Comanches baseball team has been on a mission in the playoffs and their next challenge comes in the Regional Semifinals against Anson.

WT High will play game one of this Regional Semifinal series against Anson on Friday at 5 p.m. in Littlefield, game two will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Littlefield, with the ‘if necessary’ game three following thirty minutes later.