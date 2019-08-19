West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium construction update

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “We’re at 99% and ready to go,” said Stan Pena, West Texas A&M Director of Facilities and Construction.

That is the percentage that Pena said they have completed regarding the brand new Buffalo Stadium.

“I can’t even describe how exciting it’s been with the folks that I’ve talked to in the community and just the project team and the students here that are coming in, the families,” said Pena.

Pena said they still need to finish up some wiring and components on the scoreboard and ribbon board along with the rest of the stadium’s wireless components before the September 7th opener against Azusa Pacifica.

Having some local contractors right here in the panhandle has helped them too.

“I think that’s part of the success story that comes with this. They know this is an important part to WT and the community and they’ve really stepped up to the plate and made things happen,” said Pena.

Even though it is just a new stadium, Pena said it symbolizes not only excitement but big things for the future.

“From concession teams to food service, athletics, every component. They’re all in line and ready to hit the ground running. I think this is the start of a new beginning here at WT,” said Pena.