CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University women’s soccer team released their 2023 schedule.

The Lady Buffs finished the 2022 season with a record of 14-4-4 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Chad Webb said he is excited for the team to report in August.

“I’m always looking forward to playing again, the spring is way too long, and we don’t play enough games, and then the summer all the kids disappear, and I don’t see very many of them,” said Webb. “So just getting started is the first thing that I’m excited about.”

The first game of the season is August 31, on the road against CSU Pueblo. Coach Webb shared that the team is focused on improving in road games to advance deeper into the postseason. This season there are nine road games.

“We hardly ever lose when we play here in Canyon,” said Webb. “We lose and we tie when we hit the road. So, to continue a little bit of success that we’ve had in the past and to try to get more successful, we have to figure out the trick to traveling better and performing at a higher level when we’re the visiting team and when we’re on the road.”

In addition to winning on the road, the Lady Buffs will also have to find a way to score. Last season the Lady Buffs scored 42 goals, 28 of which were made by their two leading scorers who moved on to play professionally.

This season the team looks to have a more balanced offense.

“The trick is to find who’s going to get the goals this coming year,” explained Webb. “My guess is we’re going to be more of a balanced attack, we’re going to get more goals out of more players, instead of two players scoring almost all the goals. So, we’re going to see if we can turn that into a positive and not a negative.”

Senior midfielder Ashley Silvestre shared that over the past few seasons, they have relied on a few players to score but with a balanced attack, it alleviates the pressure.

“I think maybe now that we have a more balanced attack, having different players take on those roles, we’ll be able to have different people scoring and won’t be so much pressure on a few players,” said Silvestre. “But just on the team building up even from the back from our goalie all the way to the forwards that we have this coming year.”

During the 2022 season, the Lady Buffs allowed 17 goals, the second most in the conference. Coach Webb said in order to build on last year’s success they will have to continue improving their defense.

“We still lost too many games because we gave up too many goals,” said Webb. ‘I thought we made giant strides in that category last year. We were selected for the NCAA tournament, and we went two rounds deep so the better you can defend, the better you increase your chances of playing later in the season.”

Webb continued, “we’re going to continue to work on our team defending and I think with some of the personalities that we have coming in the fall that we’ve strengthened what I would call our back five. Then our two midfield players that play right in front of them. So that seven that we count on for defending, I think it’s going to be stronger than last year.”

Silvestre said over the summer the team has planned activities to help with the team’s culture, bonding, and holding each other accountable in an effort to be unified during the season.

“It’s super important for us to be unified,” said Silvestre. ‘We just like I said on and off the field t we need to have the same mindset. We definitely need to work on our team bonding because a soccer team, it’s 11 players and the responsibilities on the 11 players on the field and the bench players and everybody.”

After the season opener on the road, the Lady Buffs will return to the Pitch on Sept. 10 to face Adams State. Lone Star Conference play begins Sept. 20 at Oklahoma Christian.