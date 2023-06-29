CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that their last summer football camp will take place Friday.
According to a WTAMU flyer, the camp is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Friday at WTAMU’s Buffalo Stadium. The camp is open to 8 to 12-grade athletes as well as, junior college and transfer athletes.
Officials said athletes will have a chance to be evaluated by the WTAMU staff and visit the campus.
To sign up visit the West Texas A&M University ticket website.
