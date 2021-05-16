West Texas A&M University hosts ‘WT Last Chance’ meet

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The ‘WT Last Chance’ meet was held on Sunday in Canyon, and there were some strong performances put out by a number of West Texas A&M University athletes.

Both WT’s Eleonora Curtabbi and Brooke Urban broke school records. Curtabbi broke her own school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:42.38

Urban managed to advance to the national meet in the high jump as she broke the school record with a jump of of 5-9.75 (1.77m). In doing so, Urban tied Libby Strickland’s record of 5-8.5 (1.74m) that had stood since 2014 before she cleared the record and the height on her next attempt.

Daniel Haymes also broke a school record, Haymes broke WT’s 3,000-meters record with a time of 8:42.84.

Other great performances came from Florance Uwajeneza and Seselia Dala who went 1-2 in the 5,000-meters.

Uwajeneza ran the third-fastest time in program history after finishing in, 16:38.20, with Dala running a 16:48.79.

The women’s 4×400-meter relay finished first with a season best, 3:45.06.

On the Field side, Zada Swoopes won the shot put, discus and hammer throw. In the shot put she threw a 52-1.5 (16.19m) on her sixth attempt, and in the discus had a mark of 172-9.25 (52.66m). finally, in the hammer throw she finished strong with the second-best throw in program history at 180-6 (55.01m).

In the Long jump, Miriam Zanovello finished second at 19-7.5 (5.98m), with Daniel Pesic placing third with a PR jump of 19-3 (5.87m).

In Pole Vault, Joey Zimmerman placed 2nd with a clearance of 10-10 (3.30m) on her first attempt and Jayna Lueders finished third at 10-4 (3.15m).

Click here, to see the full meet results.