West Texas A&M University Freshman Sprinter named Lone Star Conference Track Athlete of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – West Texas A&M Universities Track Program had one athlete stand out last week at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M.

WT’s freshman sprinter, DeOndra Green, ran a 7.45 in the 60-meter dash, which is the second-fastest time in school history falling just .04 seconds short of tying former Lady Buff Kennedy Hudson’s record set in 2018.

The amazing performance helped Green earn the Lone Star Conference’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

The 7.45 time was good enough for Green to finish second overall at the meet with the provisional mark and now has the third-fastest time in Division II this season.

Green and some of her teammates will return to action at the Texas Tech Invitational (Jan. 28-29) in Lubbock, while other members will return to Albuquerque for the UNM Team Open (Jan. 29).