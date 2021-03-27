West Texas A&M University Comes Up One Win Short of Being National Champions

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KAMR/KCIT) —The West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team had a season to remember, it unfortunately ended in a loss in the National Championship.

The Buffs saw Northwest Missouri at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana for the NCAA Div. II Men’s Basketball National Championship on Saturday. The game saw The Northwest Missouri Bearcats come up champions, 80-54.

The Buffs jumped in front early to a 6-2 lead in the opening three minutes, but the Bearcats responded with a 9-0 run to take their first lead of the game, and they kept the heat on late in the 1st half went on another 7-0 run. The lead would prove too much as WT could not recover from the deficit.

Leading the way for the Buffs was their junior guard, Qua Grant, who scored a team-high 20 points and went 7-of-17 from the floor in the teams loss. The teams other junior guard, Joel (Jo Jo) Murray, finished his final game of the season with 12 points.