West Texas A&M throttles Texas College in Season Opener

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The West Texas A&M University Buffaloes destroyed Texas College in their 109th season opener, 73-0 on Thursday night at Buffalo Stadium.

Leading the charge was Nick Gerber, the Buffs quarterback, who went 10-11 for 150 yards, and two touchdowns.

On the ground, it was Khalil Harris who racked up 111 yards off 7 touches, and added 2 touchdowns to go along with that including a 69 yard opening drive touchdown.

