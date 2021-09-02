West Texas A&M throttles Texas College in Season Opener

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The West Texas A&M University Buffaloes destroyed Texas College in their 109th season opener, 73-0 on Thursday night at Buffalo Stadium.

Leading the charge was Nick Gerber, the Buffs quarterback, who went 10-11 for 150 yards, and two touchdowns.

On the ground, it was Khalil Harris who racked up 111 yards off 7 touches, and added 2 touchdowns to go along with that including a 69 yard opening drive touchdown.

Watch highlights from the season opener in the video at the top of the page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss