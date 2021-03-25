West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball punch their ticket to the National Championship in dramatic fashion

Highlights Courtesy: CBSSPORTS

The West Texas A&M Men’s basketball team pulled off a dramatic comeback, after trailing by as many as 16 points. The win was capped by a game winning shot at the buzzer by Zach Toussaint. Toussaint had not recorded a point in the game up to that point, but he hit it when it mattered the most. All-American junior guards Qua Grant and Joel Murray combined for 49 points, as the Buffs won 87-86 over Lincoln Memorial.

#1 West Texas A&M will now face #2 Northwest Missouri on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the NCAA Division II National Championship game.