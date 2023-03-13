Press release from WT Department of Intercollegiate Athletics

CANYON, Texas – Top-seeded West Texas A&M men’s basketball takes on the sixth-seeded Black Hills State Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, March 14 for a spot in the Elite Eight. The South Central Regional Championship is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. inside the First United Bank Center in Canyon.



LIVE COVERAGE

A live stream and stats will be provided by the WT athletic communications department. Fans will be able to watch all NCAA South Central Regional tournament games free of charge on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network. Live stats will also be provided for fans unable to attend in person.



NABC TOP 25 POLL

The Buffs jumped from No. 22 to No. 13 after winning their sixth-consecutive Lone Star Conference Tournament title. Nova Southeastern, the only undefeated team left in Division II, stayed in the top for the fourth week in a row. The top five remained the same with Nova Southeastern, Northwest Missouri State, Indiana (Pa.), Point Loma, and West Liberty making up the top five. Six members of the South Central Region are represented in the national standings with Fort Lewis (7th), WT (13th), Colorado School of Mines (14th), Colorado Mesa (20th), Black Hills State (21st), and Angelo State (23rd).



A LOOK AT THE BRACKET

No. 6 Black Hills State stymied a potent Fort Lewis Skyhawks offense in Sunday’s first semifinal. The Yellow Jackets defeated Fort Lewis 81-66 to advance to the regional final. WT followed BHSU’s win with a win of its own, holding off the Angelo State Rams. The Buffs overcame early offensive struggles to slide past the Rams, 69-59.

The winner of Tuesday’s game receives a berth in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight held in Evansville, Ind.