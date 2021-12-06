West Texas A&M Lady Buffs Volleyball Advance to Elite Eight

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team punched their ticket to the Elite Eight over the weekend after they took down the #3 team in the nation, in stunning fashion.

The Lady Buffs fought their way into the National Tournament after rallying back from being two sets down against the #3 team in the nation, MSU Denver on Saturday night.

The match saw WT came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Patriots, 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-8). The Lady Buffs hit .296 as a team with a season-best 72 kills on 162 swings with 24 errors to go along with 65 assists, 74 digs and 10 blocks.

WT will now prep for their #6 Washburn in Tampa, Florida at the Martinez Athletics Center, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, a win there would move the Lady Buffs to the National Semifinals on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss