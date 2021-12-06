West Texas A&M Lady Buffs Volleyball Advance to Elite Eight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team punched their ticket to the Elite Eight over the weekend after they took down the #3 team in the nation, in stunning fashion.

The Lady Buffs fought their way into the National Tournament after rallying back from being two sets down against the #3 team in the nation, MSU Denver on Saturday night.

The match saw WT came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Patriots, 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-8). The Lady Buffs hit .296 as a team with a season-best 72 kills on 162 swings with 24 errors to go along with 65 assists, 74 digs and 10 blocks.

WT will now prep for their #6 Washburn in Tampa, Florida at the Martinez Athletics Center, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, a win there would move the Lady Buffs to the National Semifinals on Friday.