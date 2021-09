CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs Volleyball team continues to dominate at ‘The Box’ this season, as on Saturday they took down conference opponent, Western New Mexico in four sets, 3-1.

The Lady Buffs are now 6-0 at home following their dominant win.

