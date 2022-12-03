CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The No. 9 West Texas A&M Lady Buffaloes are bringing home the National Championship title for the fourth time in school history.

The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs defeated No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul in four sets on Saturday night Dec. 3 finishing the season with a 26-match win streak.

The Lady Buffs had a spectacular season led by head coach Kendra Potts finishing the season, with a 33-4 record undefeated in the Lonestar Conference (16-0). The last time the Lady Buffs hoisted the NCAA Division II National Championship trophy was in 1997.

The Lady Buffs had four players earning All-Tournament honors including Bryli Contreras, Abi Nash, Kayla Elliot, and Torrey Miller while Miller was also named the National Tournament Most Valuable Player.

THE MATCH

Team 1 2 3 4 F West Tex. A&M #9 23 25 25 28 (3) Concordia-St. Paul #3 25 23 20 26 (1)

BY THE SET

Set 1

The opening set saw seven lead changes with 15 ties as the Golden Bears broke away with a 25-23 set win to grab hold of the match lead. Both programs hit well over .300 in the first set with CSP hitting .333 and WT at .343. The Lady Buffs had 17 kills on 35 swings with five errors to go along with 16 assists, 12 digs, and two blocks while the Golden Bears had 18 kills on 39 attempts and five errors with 18 assists, 11 digs, and three blocks.

SET 2

The battle continued for the national title with a different tune as the Lady Buffs secured the second set victory, 25-23. WT hit .278 in the second set with 14 kills on 36 attempts with four errors out-blocking the Golden Bears 3-1. CSP hit over .300 for the second consecutive set at .325 with 18 kills on 40 swings with five errors and four service errors.

SET 3

WT grabbed the match lead in the third set after defeating the Golden Bears, 25-20, led by six kills from senior Kayla Elliott. WT hit .273 in the third with 14 kills on 33 swings with five errors and four blocks while limiting CSP to hit just .154, their lowest of the weekend. The Golden Bears had 13 kills on 39 attempts with seven errors, two blocks, and three service errors.

SET 4

The fourth set was back and forth seeing multiple lead changes until the Golden Bears collected a 4-0 run to grab a 17-16 lead. CSP jumped out to a 23-20 lead before WT leveled the score 24-all. With momentum on their side, the Lady Buffs strung together two straight points to capture the title.

