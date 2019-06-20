West Texas A&M hires new softball head coach

((PRESS RELEASE))

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M Director of Athletics Michael McBroom announced on Thursday that Michael Mook has been named the new head softball coach for the Lady Buffs.

Mook recently completed his fourth year as the head coach at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota where he led the Vikings to a program record 54 wins and an appearance in the NAIA World Series.

Mook will be introduced as the Lady Buffs head coach in a press conference on Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. inside The Legends Club at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. The conference is open the public and parking is available on the North side of The Box.

“It is truly an honor to welcome Michael into the Buff Nation family. In a very deep of field of candidates, Michael quickly rose to the top echelon and continued to impress us as we moved through the process,” McBroom said. “His knowledge of the game, genuine care for the students who play for him, tireless work ethic, the opinions of his former players and his track record of developing players into champions on and off the field – all of these attributes make him a great fit for WT. I am excited to see what he will do with the program, and I am very excited for the experience our student-athletes and fans will have with his servant leadership.”

Mook went 154-61 during his four-year tenure at VCSU including an impressive 54-5 in 2019 leading the Vikings to their third-ever appearance at the NAIA World Series and first since 2006. The Vikings broke eight school records throughout the season where they won 21 straight games led by All-Americans Emily Smith, Voni Culp and Emilee Wilson. Smith became the fourth player in program history to earn NAIA Academic All-American honors after setting a new school record in wins after posing a record of 33-1 with a 1.18 ERA with 262 strikeouts in 195 2/3 innings.

“I could not be more excited for this opportunity to coach at West Texas A&M,” Mook said. “Thank you to Michael McBroom and all of the other members of the hiring committee for all of your help and making me feel welcome. I look forward to getting down to Canyon, meeting the team and getting to work.”

Mook will take over a WT team that went 32-15 in 2019 and was the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional. The Lady Buffs had one of the top offenses in the nation finishing first in slugging percentage, on-base percentage and home runs per game and will return Lone Star Conference First Team performers Ruby Salzman and Shanna McBroom.

Prior to taking the head job at VSCU, the Boscobel, Wisconsin native spent six years as the top assistant coach at Augustana College, who was recently crowned the 2019 NCAA DII Softball Champions. Under head coach Gretta Melsted, Mook helped the Vikings to six straight NCAA DII Tournament appearances. He also spent one year as an assistant the University of Chicago-Illinois, co-head coach of the Minnesota Blizzard of the USA/ASA and head coach at Hastings High School. He also spent the last eight years coaching the South Dakota Renegades.

Mook graduated from Winona State University in 2007 with a physics degree.

