AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Buffaloes (WT) head into Homecoming week after losing to the fourth-ranked Angelo State Rams (ASU), a conference rival, 34-14.

After both teams traded punts, the first two scores came from the Rams with two field goals to go up 6-0 in the first half. The Buffaloes managed to get the lead before halftime after Ty Dillon’s third interception of the season, which lead to a Buffalo touchdown on the ground by Nick Gerber.

The Buffs almost suffer more damage before halftime with the Rams looking to convert another score in their redzone. The Buff’s defense came up big with a fumble recovery by WT’s Sosa Sokimi to close out the half.

The Rams came out of the locker room hot, scoring on their first drive jumping out to a 13-7 lead. After trading punts again, ASU would score another touchdown to put the Rams up 20-7 in the third quarter.

Heading into the fourth quarter down by 14 points, WT was able to weather the storm, finding the endzone with tight end Shakell Brown to make it 20-14.

The Rams would score their next drive to go up 27-14, and would later add on to their lead with a pick-six to cap off a 34-14 victory.

Coach Hughes said winning the turnover battle contributed to the team’s first two wins. Hughes said the team losing the turnover battle caused them to lose their last two games.

“It’s a game of peaks and valleys, if you make the plays you’re at the highest peak. If you don’t make the plays you dip into a valley, said Coach Hughes.”It’s not the opponent that’s killing us, it’s us.”

WT’s head coach Hunter Hughes recaps the loss to Angelo:

“They are the #4 team in the country for a reason they played in big games last season and got most of their team back, we had chances, we weathered the storm at first gave up a touchdown we were still in striking distance, said Head Coach Hughes.”We traded punts then they scored 20-7 then we scored to make it 20-14 with 12 minutes left it’s anybody’s game. They got the ball back in the 4th we had a chance to get a pick and we didn’t miss the pick. They made plays when they had to we didn’t that’s the bottom line. Hopefully, we’ll learn from that and make the plays next time. We played hard we just have to make those plays towards the end.”

Buff stats:

Offense

Nick Gerber: Threw for 189 yards on 14 of 24 attempts and he also ran for a touchdown.

Jerrod Compton: Ran for 61 yards on the ground on 15 attempts.

Hunter Kaufman: Snagged four catches for 44 yards.

Noah Bogardus: Ended the night with three catches for 71 yards.

Defense

Christopher Thomas: led the way with six solo tackles, seven in total.

Ty Dillion: Snagged an interception, along with six total tackles.

The Buffaloes are now 2-2 on the year and set to face UT Permian Basin for homecoming at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

For the box score and more information on the recent WT football game visit, here.