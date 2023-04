CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The new look West Texas A&M Buffaloes under new head coach, Josh Lynn made their debut in WT’s annual Spring game at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium Saturday morning.

The day may have been cold, and windy but the new coaching staff had the players fired up and ready to go in what was a great spring showing.

West Texas A&M 2023 Football Schedule