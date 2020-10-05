West Texas A&M cancels volleyball matches due to COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Athletics has cancelled two matches due to COVID-19.

WT Athletics said the positive COVID-19 test results were delivered over the weekend, and it is conducting ongoing testing of student-athletes, coaches, and support personnel involved in outside competition.

The two matches were scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.

WT Athletics said it will attempt to reschedule the matches if possible.

More from MyHighPlains.com: