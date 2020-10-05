West Texas A&M cancels volleyball matches due to COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Athletics has cancelled two matches due to COVID-19.
WT Athletics said the positive COVID-19 test results were delivered over the weekend, and it is conducting ongoing testing of student-athletes, coaches, and support personnel involved in outside competition.
The two matches were scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.
WT Athletics said it will attempt to reschedule the matches if possible.
