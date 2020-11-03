West Texas A&M Buff’s looking ahead after dominant Halloween win

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Buff’s football team added another win to their record after a dominant shut out win against North American University on Halloween Night at Buffalo Stadium.

The win was impressive and just about every aspect of the buff’s football team was clicking. Head coach, Hunter Hughes, is hoping to continue their success when they host Missouri Western on November 14.

Watch the video at the top of the page for an inside look at how Coach Hughes plan’s on moving forward with his team’s momentum.

