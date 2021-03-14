West Texas A&M Buffs Advance to Regional Finals for 4th Straight Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Buffs are going to their fourth straight NCAA Division II South Central Regional Final after they defeated the Dallas Baptist Patriots, 82-65 in Lubbock on Sunday.

Leading the way for the Buffs was Joel (Jo-Jo) Murray who had a team high, 21 points. There were three other Buffs who played outstandingly well. Zach Toussaint put up 13, Qua Grant had 20 points, nine rebounds, and six steals, then there was Hayden Blankley who put up 12 points, while also collecting seven rebounds.

The Buffs will now see Lubbock Christian in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Final on Tuesday, March 16 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.