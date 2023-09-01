CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Lady Buffs soccer team kicked off their 2023 season on Thursday as they took on CSU Pueblo in Colorado.

The team finished last season with an outstanding 14 wins, the second-most in the Lone Star Conference. They only fell in defeat four times and they also tied four times.

Their record in the LSC was not as good, but they were still pretty strong with six wins, two losses, and four ties. Making them third in the conference with 22 total points.

WT Women’s Head Soccer Coach Chad Webb said the team wants to repeat with a similar season or even exceed it.

“We did have a really good year last year, so we’re hoping to see if we can match that or even get past it.” Webb said, “We’re going to look a little different this year, you know the past few years we scored a whole bunch of goals… we’re gonna have to find a different way to score goals than relying on one person, so we’re gonna have to concentrate on corners and free kicks.”

This comes after the departure of the team’s leading scorer from a year ago, Maria-Frances Serrant, who Webb said recently decided to sign a pro contract overseas in Australia.

The players also said they believe the team will look a bit different this year and that they will have to focus on playing together.

“We’re just going to have to find new ways to play together. We have like three freshmen on the field.” Junior Goalkeeper Reagan Heelan said, “Playing with them and getting them to play with the upperclassmen, to our style and see what happens.”

The Lady Buffs played their first game last night where they tied with CSU Pueblo, one to one.

