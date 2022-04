CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School Board made the hiring of Coach Kendall Cogburn & Kevin Richardson official on Monday evening, making the two men West Plains High School’s first ever head basketball coaches.

Listed Below are both coaches Career Resumes (Information courtesy of CISD).

West Plains Girls Head Basketball Coach, Kevin Richardson:

Overall Head Coaching Record: 600-149

Abernathy: 34-26

2000 Area Champion

Canadian: 499-98

2002 Regional Quarter-finalist

2003 Regional Quarter-finalist

2004 Regional Semi-Finalist

2005 State Runner-up

2006 Regional Quarterfinalist

2007 Bi-District Champion

2008 Bi-District Champion

2009 Regional Finalist

2010 Regional Quarterfinalist

2011 Area Finalist

2012 Regional Quarterfinalist

2013 Regional Quarterfinalist

2014 Regional Semifinalist

2015 Regional Finalist

2016 Regional Quarterfinalist

2017 State Champion

2018 Regional Quarterfinalist

2019 Area Finalist

Wall: 67-25

2020 Area Finalist

2021 Area Finalist

2022 Area Finalist

District Champions—2002,2003,2004,2005,2006,2009,2010,2011,2012,2013,2014,2015,2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

West Plains Boys Head Basketball Coach, Kendall Cogburn:

153 career wins in eight years of head coaching experience including a State tournament berth 2016 at Happy.



Bushland High School 2016-Present

● District Champions 2017, 2021, 2022

● Bi-District Champions 2021, 2022

● Area Champions 2022

● 51-15 Overall District Record



Happy High School 2014-16

● State Semifinalists 2015-16

● Bi-District Champions 2014-15 Education

● Randall High School Graduate 2008

● West Texas A&M University Graduate 2012



Athletic Experience

● Randall High School Basketball 2008

● West Texas A&M University Basketball 2009-2011