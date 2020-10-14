Week 7 Player of the Week: Kash Bradley, Bushland

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the second week in a row, a Bushland Falcon has stood out among the rest. This week it was the money man, Kash Bradley.

Kash Bradley played like a guy who was looking to get paid in his teams’ 63-0 win over the Muleshoe Mules and has been named Week 7’s myhighplains.com Player of the Week because of it.

The Bushland Falcons must have run Kash Bradley through a printing press because the young man was everywhere and cashing in all over the field. The junior was money Friday night against the Muleshoe Mules.

Bradley had 79 yards and two touchdowns off of just four catches, but he didn’t stop there, he decided to take to the ground on a 40-yard touchdown scamper, as well as put on a show on defense with a 65-yard pick-six.

Watch the video above to get a look at the junior wide receiver and Defensive Back who would seem to be an endless ATM for the Bushland Falcons.

