Week 6 Player of the Week: Coleman Junell, Bushland

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bushland Falcons were flying high and hunting their prey last Friday night thanks to their Senior Quarterback, Coleman Junell. Junell’s killer air performance has earned him the mantle of Week 6’s myhighplains.com Player of the Week.

The Bushland senior found himself unable to do wrong Friday night against Lubbock Estacado. Junell went for 405 yards through the air and rushed for 50 yards on his way to a four-touchdown performance and 46-7 Falcon victory.

Watch the video above to get a look at the Senior quarterback who believes his team’s chemistry has them poised to do great things this season.

