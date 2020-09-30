Week 5 Player of the Week: Caden Thompson, Highland Park

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The battle of the Hornets this last Friday saw Caden Thompson lead Highland Park over Tulia. Thanks to the senior quarterback’s spectacular performance, he has been named Week 5’s myhighplains.com Player of the Week.

The Highland Park senior found himself in a shootout this last Friday night against Tulia, but he found a way to edge out the counterfeit Hornets. Thompson went for 280 yards through the air and rushed for 91 yards on his way to a 46-44 Highland Park victory.

Watch the video above to get an in-depth look at the Senior quarterback who is amped to finally be playing district opponents.

