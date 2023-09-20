AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that they were nominated as one of the best alternate identities in Minor League Baseball.

The Sod Poodles’ alternate identity the Amarillo Calf Fries have the opportunity to win “Best Alternate Identity” at the 2023 MiLB Awards. Officials detailed that voting ends on Sept. 29 and the winner will be announced Oct. 2 on the MLB Network.

To help the Amarillo Sod Poodles the public can vote up to 100 times a day on the MiLB website.