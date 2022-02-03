Story Photo Courtesy of Ben Jenkins of Press Pass Sports

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s that time again. The Texas UIL Realignment has been finalized, and it left things looking a little different for a few schools here on the High Plains.

Some of the biggest changes include Palo Duro moving to 5A Division II, Conference 5A Division I adding Abilene High and Lubbock Cooper, and the addition of West Plains High into 4A Division II.

For a summarized breakdown on the realignment for schools here in the Texas Panhandle Watch the video at the top of the web story, and to see a full breakdown on The UIL’s realignment head over to https://realignment.uiltexas.org/.