Two West Texas A&M Players Named All-Americans

Press Release from West Texas A&M :

Two Buffs Earn NCBWA All-American Honors, Corbett National Pitcher of the Year

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M Baseball added a pair of names to their All-American wall on Wednesday afternoon as Joe Corbett and Kyle Kaufman earned the highest honor possible in Division II Baseball with All-American selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Corbett was also named the National Pitcher of the Year by the association.

Corbett and Kaufman become the 9th and 10th All-Americans in program history to join Tim Dubrule (1997), Adam DeLaGarza (2010), Kendall Boone (2011), Jess Cooper (2011), Dylan James (2013, 2014), Tyler McKnight (2014), Paul Lujan (2015) and Marshall Kasowski (2017). Corbett becomes the fourth Buff to earn First Team accolades while Kaufman becomes the fifth Honorable Mention selection in program history.

Corbett is the first player in program history to earn National Pitcher of the Year honors as the senior finished the campaign with an incredible 2.44 ERA as he went 12-1 on the season with five complete games in 92.1 innings of work with 136 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of just .196. The Edmond, Oklahoma native become the program’s all-time leader in victories (23) and strikeouts (231) while also breaking his own single-season wins mark in 2019.

Kaufman made an immediate impact on the diamond for the Buffs after graduating from the University of Alabama this past December. The Forney product finished the season hitting .400 with 18 doubles, three triples and eight homeruns to drive in 59 RBI with 126 total bases for a slugging percentage of .646 to go along with 25 walks for an on-base clip of .478. Kaufman split time between first base, catcher and designated hitter as he registered 336 putouts with 22 assists and just two errors for a fielding percentage of .994.

The Buffs recently concluded their 2019 campaign with an overall record of 41-12 to set a new program record for victories in a single season, WT claimed their third Lone Star Conference Tournament Title in the last four seasons while making an appearance in the NCAA Division II Baseball Postseason for the sixth straight season.