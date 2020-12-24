Two Raider teams clash in Regional round of Texas UIL Playoffs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall Raiders saw a familiar foe in their Regional round playoff game on Christmas Eve.

The Randall Raiders, traveled down to Wichita Falls on Christmas Eve, for what was a rematch against the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders.

Randall and Rider are district opponents and had seen each other once already this season. Their first match up took place in Wichita Falls on Nov. 20, where Rider was able to best Randall, 45-14.

This time, the two teams were playing for higher stakes. Randall, again was in in Wichita Falls, but this time they were playing for the chance to advance to the State Quarterfinals.

The first half was a tight contested affair as the score read, 14-7 Rider as the second quarter came to a close. The score had been tied with just under a minute left in the first half, but on a Randall kickoff, Rider took it all the way back to the house to put them on top of Randall by seven.

The second half was a different story. Randall fell by another touchdown in the third quarter to make it, 21-7 Rider. Then, in the fourth, Rider scored again to make it a three possession game.

When the game ended, the Randall Raiders season did as well. Rider got the win, 28-7.

However, despite the loss, Randall had a very respectable season. Randall, in their 2020-2021 season, collected two Gold Footballs, and made it all the way to the Regional Playoffs.