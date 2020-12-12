Two area teams playing for the chance to go to the Texas UIL State Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two area teams played for their chance to to go to the Texas UIL State Championship.

Both the Canadian Wildcats in Class 3A Div. II, and the Canyon Eagles in Class 4A Div. I were in action in Abilene Texas today, in hopes to play for the ultimate goal, a State Championship.

Both teams playing at Anthony Field at Abilene Christian University.

The Canadian Wildcats were up first at 4 p.m against a 13- 1 Gunter Tigers team that they were seeing for the fifth year in a row in the playoffs. The game was completely one sided.

The Wildcats jumped up to a big 23-0 first half lead and continued to dominate in the second half, wildcats ran away with it 33-6.

The Canyon Eagles are set to play the undefeated Argyle Eagles at 7 p.m.

The Canyon Eagles are sitting at 12-1, with their only loss coming back on October 30, to the Dumas Demons. Since then, Canyon has outscored their opponents 180-28.

With that being said, The Argyle Eagles are no pushover, Argyle is undefeated for a reason, they have outscored opponents 684-207 this year, and their closest game came on September 4, when they defeated Pleasant Grove 52-41.

If the Canyon Eagles can come out on top, they will punch their ticket to the State Championship December 18, and would see either Lindale, or LBJ Austin.

Highlights and scores will be updated concluding the game, semifinal match up.