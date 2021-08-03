Two-A-Days Road Trip: Clarendon Broncos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of this week, faculty and staff at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine began moving into their new facilities.

Britt Conklin, DVM the Associate Dean for Clinical Programs at the School of Veterinary Medicine, said the main building was mostly move-in ready for staff and faculty. Construction crews from Western Builders were still working on the interior and exterior on Tuesday, August 3.