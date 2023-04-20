AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman will be visiting Hodgetown on April 27.

According to an Amarillo Sod Poodles flyer, the night includes autographed items available for raffle, a pre-game on-field interview at around 6:15 p.m., and Aikman will also pour some beer at Bar 352.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback will be in attendance as the Amarillo Sod Poodles take on the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The night will also be Thirsty Thursday at Hodgetown which features discounted beers and fountain drinks.

Tickets are available on the Amarillo Sod Poodles website.