Trey Thomas Signs Letter of Intent to Run Track at Texas Tech

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo High’s Trey Thomas kept the family tradition alive on Monday when he signed his letter of intent to continue his track and academic career at Texas Tech University.

Trey Thomas’ Father, Bart, and his uncle, Zach, both played linebacker at Texas Tech in the ’90s, and not to forget Trey’s mother, who also graduated from Tech. So, it is only fitting that Trey himself attends the family school.

Trey while at Amarillo High excelled on the track, his senior year Thomas reached state in the 300 meter hurdles, and helped the Mile Relay team, as the fourth leg, claim a bronze medal in Austin.

Trey will begin his track career at Tech as a 400-meter hurdle runner, but Trey says he’ll “experiment” and see if he ends up on any other events.