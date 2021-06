The Amarillo High Lady Sandie, and Palo Duro Don soccer teams made deep runs in the UIL playoffs.

Nazareth baseball punched their ticket to the 1A State semifinals, and Bushland Softball set a UIL record for homeruns in a single season.

Sports Director Clint Brakebill, Sports reporter David Davis, along with Kale Steed of Press Pass Sports break down the honorable mention moments.