Top 10 2020-2021 Moments: #9 UIL State Track

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2020-2021 sports year saw some amazing sports moments from athletes and teams here on the High Plains, So what better way to reflect back on those moments then to make a top 10 list?

Coming in at #9 is everybody and and anybody that made it to the UIL State Track Meet.

The team that really stood out was the Panhandle Pantherettes who claimed the Class 2A State Championship, as well as set the 1600 Meter Relay State record with a time of 3:56.09.

Also in class 2A, Sunray’s Ella Strickland, set the State record in Pole vault with a mark of 13′ 1/4.

In all, from Class 1A through 5A, the area had 23 Gold medal winners.