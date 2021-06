The Amarillo High Sandie baseball team punched their ticket to the Regional Finals, with a walk off win in game number two of the Regional semifinals. Bryson Slaughter chopped a grounder to third, and Will Maynard beat the throw home for the dramtic win.

Sports Director Clint Brakebill, Sports reporter David Davis, along with Kale Steed of Press Pass Sports break down the play, and the season for the Amarillo High Sandie baseball team.