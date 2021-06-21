Top 10 2020-2021 Moments: #6 Canyon Lady Eagles Win State Basketball Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2020-2021 sports year saw some amazing sports moments from athletes and teams here on the High Plains, So what better way to reflect back on those moments then to make a top 10 list?

Coming in at #6 is the Canyon Lady Eagles basketball team, who claimed their first state title since 2014.

Watch the video at the top of the page to recap the Lady Eagles amazing state championship run.

