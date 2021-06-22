Top 10 2020-2021 Moments: #5 Zach Toussaint’s Final Four Buzzer Beater

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2020-2021 sports year saw some amazing sports moments from athletes and teams here on the High Plains, so what better way to reflect back on those moments then to make a top 10 list?

Coming in at #5 is WT’s Zach Toussaint’s buzzer beating three pointer over Lincoln Memorial in the Final Four. The clutch shot from the sophomore guard sent the Tom Brown lead Buffs to the National Championship.

Watch the video at the top of the page to recap the WT men’s basketball team’s phenomenal 2021 season.