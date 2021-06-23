Top 10 2020-2021 Moments: #4 Willy Luther’s Clutch Performance Helps Texline Claim Class 1A State Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2020-2021 sports year saw some amazing sports moments from athletes and teams here on the High Plains, so what better way to reflect back on those moments then to make a top 10 list?
Coming in at #4 is the Coby Beckner lead Texline Tornadoes do to their state championship win over the Slidell Greyhounds.
The title win was aided by their junior, William Luther. Luther’s final minute of action in the state game was filled with poise, leadership, clutch shots, and what seems to be magic.
Watch a full breakdown of the #4 Moment in the video at the top of the page.
