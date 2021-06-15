Top 10 2020-2021 Moments: #10 Randall Wrestling Dominates at State

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2020-2021 sports year saw some amazing sports moments from athletes and teams here on the High Plains, So what better way to reflect back on those moments then to make a top 10 list?

Coming in at #10 is The Randall wrestling team who absolutely dominated at State.

The Randall boy’s team won their 3rd straight state title, while the Lady Raiders claimed their first ever state crown down in Cypress, in late April.

For the Raider Boy’s, they were lead by 26 year head coach, David Quirino Jr. At this point it’s almost no surprise to see the Randall Raiders Wrestling team succeed, but to do it in the fashion they did, it certainly caught some attention.

They had 4 gold medalists at the state meet, including their senior leader, Branson Britten, who in the 182 lb weight class went 26-0 through out the year, all wins through pin.

On the girls side, The Lady Raiders took three girls and managed to also take the State Tournament, as well as take home two gold medals both in the 95 lb weight class (Avery Stout), and the 102 (Jaryn Ortegon).

Boy’s Gold Medalists:



106-pound

Ashton Bennert, Randall

126-pound

Andres Mendoza, Randall

145-pound

Jared Gallegos, Randall

182-pound

Branson Britten, Randall (Named 5A Most Outstanding Wrestler)

Girl’s Gold Medalists:

95-pound

Avery Stout, Randall

102-pound

Jaryn Ortegon, Randall





