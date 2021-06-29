Top 10 2020-2021 Moments: #1 The Canadian Wildcats Complete State Championship Comeback

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2020-2021 sports year saw some amazing sports moments from athletes and teams here on the High Plains, so what better way to reflect back on those moments then to make a top 10 list?

Watch the video at the top of the web story to get an in depth look at the Canadian Wildcats amazing state championship win over Franklin.

